Time for AAP to fulfil its promises: MPs from BJP,Congress

After offering “unconditional support” to Aam Aadmi Party,MPs of BJP and Congress on Saturday said Arvind Kejriwal should form a government and fulfil the promises his party made to the people of Delhi.

‘”Now the ball is in their court. Whatever they have promised to the people of Delhi,they have a chance to fulfill that,” said Satyavrat Chaturvedi,a Congress MP and spokesperson,at a friendly cricket match between MPs and journalists held here on Saturday.

“Now they want to cash in on that opportunity or not,it is Kejriwal and his party’s decision,” he said.

Present at the match was BJP MP from Jharkhand,Nishikant Dubey,who supported Chaturvedi’s opinion and said,”Kejriwal is running away from his responsibilities.”

Former cricketer and MP Kirti Azad,who scored the maximum runs for the MPs team in the match,said that AAP can’t get a better opportunity than this.

“They have a chance to do everything they promised earlier to the people of Delhi,like providing 700 litre water to every house,50 per cent reduction in electricity bill and Jan Lokpal bill and they have unconditional support of Congress too.”

The MPs and journalists played the friendly match in support for child health care. The 15-over match,which was held at Delhi Public School (DPS) here saw political bigwigs and media persons bat to raise their collective voice against diseases like pneumonia and diarrhoea.

According to statistics,over 1.4 million children under the age of five around the world die every year from these diseases out of which half a million child deaths occur in India.

