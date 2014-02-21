Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
  • The 2012 troop movement investigations

The 2012 troop movement investigations

The Indian Express reported on the dramatic developments of January 16-17, 2012 after investigation that went on for weeks.

Published: February 21, 2014 6:53:14 am
The Indian Express front page from April 4, 2012 The Indian Express front page from April 4, 2012
THE BIG BREAK: The January night Raisina Hill was spooked: Two key Army units moved towards Delhi without notifying Govt

Late on the night of January 16 (the day Army Chief General V K Singh approached the Supreme Court on his date of birth issue), central intelligence agencies reported an unexpected (and non-notified) movement by a key military unit, from the mechanised infantry based in Hisar (Haryana) as a part of the 33rd Armoured Division (which is a part of 1 Corps, a strike formation based in Mathura and commanded by Lt Gen. A K Singh) in the direction of the capital, 150 km away. Our report from April 4, 2012

THE DAY AFTER: Govt fails to convince House panel

Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and the vice-chiefs of the three services have failed to convince a Parliament panel with their answers to questions arising out of ‘The Indian Express’ report on non-notified troop movements in the direction of the capital in January.

EXPRESS STANDS BY ITS REPORT: A meticulous reconstruction of the movement of two key Army units

The report is a meticulous reconstruction and a very sober interpretation of the movement of two key Army units towards New Delhi on the night of January 16-17.

GENERAL V K SINGH REACTS: ‘Absolutely stupid’

In Nepal, then Army Chief Gen V K Singh says the report in The Indian Express on unusual troop movements in the direction of the capital in mid-January was “absolutely stupid”.

