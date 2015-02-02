Terror plot on US consulate: Another Pakistani involved in conspiracy

As part of its probe into an alleged terror plot to target the US consulate in Chennai and the Israeli consulate in Bangalore, the NIA has received details of an email account from the US, under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, providing further evidence of the involvement of a Pakistani national, “Shahjee”, in the conspiracy, sources said.

They said the NIA had sent a request under MLAT for accessing details from the service provider of an email account, which was used by Sakir Hussain, convicted in the case, to communicate with his Sri Lanka-based handler Amir Zubair Siddiqui, who worked as a visa counsellor at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

The details received by the NIA provide evidence that the email account was created and operated by one “Shahjee” who has been named by Hussain as Siddiqui’s right hand man.

The email account was registered under Shahjee’s name, and the details provided allegedly show that the email account was used to communicate with Siddiqui’s personal account and with email addresses operated from Pakistan.

The sources added the email account was even found to have been operated from the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

The conspiracy, said to be hatched by Pakistan’s ISI, to carry out terror strikes in south India was exposed after Hussain’s arrest in April last year when he was in the process of scouting the two consulates. Hussain pleaded guilty to the terror charges levelled against him by the NIA, and is currently serving a prison sentence.

In his testimony, Hussain provided a detailed account of his interactions with various Pakistani officials in Sri Lanka, and his meeting with two fidayeens in Bangkok.

The name “Shahjee” had also cropped up during the interrogation of Sri Lankan national Arun Selvarajan, who was arrested by the NIA in Chennai in September last year for allegedly spying on vital installations in the city at the behest of Siddiqui.

Tameem Ansari, another alleged spy for Pakistan, who was caught by the Tamil Nadu police in 2012, had also named Siddiqui and Shahjee.

