Thursday, June 14, 2018
  • Ten arrested in the Mangalore pub incident

Ten arrested in the Mangalore pub incident

Ten suspected activists of Sri Ram Sene have been taken into custody on charges of assaulting customers of a pub in the busy Balmatta Road in the heart of the city.

Written by Agencies | Mangalore | Published: January 25, 2009 4:25:37 pm
About 15 to 20 activists,reportedly belonging to Sri Ram Sene,barged the pub late last night and assaulted boys and girls dancing there,IGP (Western Range) A M Prasad said.

Prasad said the attackers alleged that the pub owner was allowing the boys and girls to dance in an obscene manner.

No damage has been caused to the pub in the incident,he added.

