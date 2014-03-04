Tehelka rape case: Tarun Tejpal’s bail plea hearing begins

Tarun Tejpal has been behind bars for allegedly raping a junior woman colleague. (IE Photo)

The bail plea hearing of the Tehelka founder and former editor Tarun Tejpal, facing charges of rape of a junior journalist colleague, began on Tuesday.

As the hearing began, the media persons were asked to vacate the courtroom.

The Goa bench of Bombay High Court had on Monday granted permission to Tejpal to be present in the court during hearing of his bail plea.

Tejpal had moved an application before the bench seeking permission to be present in the court during hearing of his bail petition.

The 50-year-old journalist had contended that his presence was required as he wanted to assist his lawyer during the hearing.

Tejpal has been charged with rape, sexual harassment and outraging modesty of the woman journalist in Goa in November last year.

Tejpal, arrested on November 30 last year is currently lodged in Sada sub jail near Vasco town, around 40 kms from here.

(With PTI inputs)

