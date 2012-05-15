Teachers boycott continues,MU awaits state directive to initiate action

Despite the state governments warning to teachers on strike that action will be taken if they failed to resume work,teachers under the banner of Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (MFUCTO),continued with their boycott of assessment duty on Monday.

Whats more,while Mumbai University had maintained that the process of taking action against teachers will be initiated from Monday,officials on Monday said they are waiting for fresh directives from the government before initiating any action or instruct colleges to issue showcause notices to the teachers as per the Maharashtra Universities Act,1994.

There are provisions in the Act,which can be used to take action against teachers who have boycotted their mandatory evaluation duty. We will have to wait for fresh instructions from the state governments before taking action. Nothing has come to us (from the state) so far. Hence,we have not yet asked our affiliated colleges to issue them notices. Since these are college teachers,it is the respective principals or managements who can take action,but for that too the states directives are required, said a university official.

Several college principals also confirmed that while the university had issued a circular sometime ago,asking them to furnish information on teachers who have boycotted assessment,they have not received a fresh directive yet to initiate action against them.

C R Sadasivan,MFUCTO member,said: Our agitation and boycott continues. We have sent a letter to the state government on Monday,pointing out on what grounds we are not ready to accept the signed minutes,which they had sent us. We are waiting for a discussion on the matter with them.

The states Higher and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Tope had announced last week that the state has agreed to the major demands and expected teachers to resume work from Friday,failing which action will be initiated against them.

An official in the higher and technical education department said on Monday that universities were empowered by the Act to initiate the process of taking action. We had already told the universities to take whatever action needs to be taken as per the Maharashtra Universities Act. But if any university wants us to issue fresh instructions,let them write to us and we shall do the needful, said the official.

Meanwhile,officials at Mumbai University said there has been an increase in the number of teachers reporting for paper correction. We have received a positive response and are hopeful that everyone will join evaluation duty, said Mumbai University Pro Vice Chancellor Naresh Chandra.

A university official said they will declare the results within the stipulated time limit as far as possible. When questioned about the increase in the number of teachers for evaluation duty,an MFUCTO member said they are not in a position to confirm the claims of the university.

