Teach girls meaning of love jihad, says RSS chief

September 7, 2014
The RSS chief exhorted women to work towards their emancipation and empowerment.

By: Press Trust of India | Ghaziabad | Published: September 7, 2014 1:56:27 am
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday raked up the issue of ‘love jihad’, saying that girls should be taught its meaning as well as ways to save themselves from the “trap”, more than a fortnight after the BJP avoided its mention in a political resolution at its executive meet in UP.

Addressing the closing session of the two-day All India Women Coordination Conclave at a college in Mohan Nagar here, the RSS chief exhorted women to work towards their emancipation and empowerment.

“Girls of the coming generation should be told the meaning of love jihad and the ways to save themselves from their traps,” Bhagwat said.
He also raised the issue of female foeticide.

