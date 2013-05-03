State revises R&R policy,to make landowners partners

To attract more landowners to land pooling scheme,the Haryana government on Thursday revised its Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) policy. The scheme envisages involving landowners,whose land has been acquired,as partners in the development process.

According to the amendments,landowners will be permitted to opt for the scheme within a month from the day when committee headed by the concerned divisional commissioner determines compensation for the land. The DC will hold meetings at least three months prior to the last date for announcement of the award. Further,compensation amount so determined or proposed to be awarded by land acquisition collectors will be made known to landowners so that they are in a position to make informed decisions, said Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Yudhvir Malik.

Landowners will be free to opt for the scheme subject to a minimum of one acre land being offered under the land pooling scheme, he added.

According to the scheme that was in operation before the amendments were approved by the cabinet,landowners had the choice to opt for developed land measuring 1200 sq yards for each one acre proposed to be acquired in lieu of the compensation package and all other benefits under R & R policy. This had to be done within four months of publication of a notification in this regard.

Meanwhile,the cabinet also approved the inclusion of certain castes in Backward Classes list to remove discrepancy in providing reservation.

It further gave its nod to Haryana Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Bill-2013 to improve regulatory coordination and protect the interests of depositors. In case of fraudulent default by a NBFC,the owners will be liable for imprisonment up to seven years with fine up to Rs 2 lakhs.

