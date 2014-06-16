Staff, relatives drugged father N D Tiwari: Rohit Shekhar

N D Tiwari with his son Rohit Shekhar. (Source: PTI) N D Tiwari with his son Rohit Shekhar. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Shekhar, who a few months back got united with his father and four-time chief minister N D Tiwari after fighting a nearly six-year-long bitter paternity suit, Sunday alleged his father was drugged by people in his “staff” and some “very close relatives” to apparently fog his decision-making and thus keep Tiwari from “acknowledging” him and his mother Ujjwala Sharma.

Celebrating Father’s Day with Tiwari for the first time in 35 years, Rohit said “three months back I never expected this; there were so many barriers and walls created by vested interests around my father (since) he is a powerful man. And the tragic part is that these people who surrounded him used the infirmities — which come with old age — against both me and him. And I was angry.”

“He was stupefied…by the kinds of drugs, the kinds of narcotics, which are illegally given…(he was) constantly fed those drugs; so he was not aware what he was signing, what documents he was putting his fingers on; he was not even aware.

“So these people…they were close to him and they never wanted me there, they never wanted my mother,” Rohit told The Indian Express.

