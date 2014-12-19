Follow Us:
Sonia Gandhi ‘recovering well’ from respiratory infection

Sonia was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with lower respiratory tract infection and some breathing difficulties.

By: Press Trust of India | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2014 3:47:16 pm
sonia-l Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been hospitalized for lower respiratory tract infection, is stable and recovering well.

“Her condition is stable and she is recovering well,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 68-year-old Congress President was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with lower respiratory tract infection and some breathing difficulties.

Gandhi is admitted under the care of Dr Arup Kumar Basu, senior consultant with the respiratory medicine department of the hospital.

