Snooping row: SC to hear Sharma’s plea in August

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed for the second we-ek of August the hearing on suspended IAS officer Pradeep Sharma’s petition over Gujarat’s snooping row. The court, which had rejected Sharma’s plea for going abroad, dismissed a similar application which has been pen-ding before it.

The court adjour-ned the hearing saying it needed more time. Sharma, a 1984 batch IAS officer, had filed the petition for handing over the cases against him to CBI and in November 2013, he raised the snooping issue before the apex court.

