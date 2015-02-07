Shame the Rapist Campaign activist’s car attacked

Within a few hours of activist Sunitha Krishnan, co-founder and chief functionary of NGO Prajwala, launching an online campaign “#ShameTheRapist”, unid-entified assailants tried to intimidate her by vandalising her car on Friday morning.

Krishnan, who works against sex-trafficking and prostitution through her NGO, was not in the car at the time of the attack. Thursday afternoon, Krishnan had uploaded two videos and photos of six men who allegedly raped two young girls, recorded it and shared it on WhatsApp. One video shows five youths intimidating a girl by threatening to leak the video and photos, and took turns raping her even as she pleads for mercy.

The second video shows one youth holding the hands of a helpless victim, while another records it on his mobile phone.

“An acquaintance sent these two videos to me. One is an eight-minute video and the other is of four minutes. I masked the faces of both the victims and uploaded the videos on social networking sites requesting people to identify the rapists whose faces are clearly visible so that authorities can take action against these culprits. I uploaded these videos on Facebook yesterday. Today morning, I launched the campaign live on news channels. Unfortunately, no police officer from anywhere in the country contacted me for any information or the original videos. In fact, only my vehicle was vandalised, this issue has started trending. The six men in the videos need to be identified and brought to justice. I know someone is trying to intimidate me but I am not the one to be scared,’’ Sunitha said.

“The car was parked outside the Prajwala office behind Charminar bus station and someone threw stones or used an instrument to break the rear windshield. We looked around for any CCTV cameras in nearby shops and establishments but unfortunately there was only one, which was out of order. We are working on other leads,” Detective Inspector of Hussaini Alam Police Station K Kiran Kumar said.

Although, no one knows where the two rape incidents in the video occurred, the attack on the vehicle raises suspicion that the culprits in at least one of the videos belong to Hyderabad. After the attack on her car, she tweeted: “If goons think they can intimidate me this way… take a long walk boss, I will report come what may, I will track, I will shame and will report.”

In 30 mins that I announced on Ndtv #ShameTheRapistCampaign at 9.30am this morning my vehicle vandalizef pic.twitter.com/Y8l0RFiB7D — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) February 6, 2015

If goons think they can intimidate me this way…take a long walk boss,I will report come what may,I will track,I will shame and will report — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) February 6, 2015

