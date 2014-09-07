Shah on 2-day Bengal visit to chalk out expansion plan

Shah at Kolkata airport on Saturday. Source: Subham Dutta

Hoping to send a strong message to the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly bypolls on two seats here, BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata Saturday. In his two-day visit, his first here since taking charge as party chief, Shah will address the state committee members at BJP headquarters on Sunday and discuss the electoral strategy for the bypolls scheduled for September 13.

Later, Shah will hold a public meeting in Bow Bazaar area in support of party’s Chowringhee Assembly seat candidate, Ritesh Tiwari.

The BJP’s state unit expects Shah, who has taken charge of Bengal after a turnaround performance for the party in UP during the LS elections, to help it consolidate on the gains recorded in Bengal as well.

“He (Shah) has accepted Bengal as a challenge. (CM) Mamata Banerjee had said that we would not get even five seats here in 2016 Assembly elections. We have taken it seriously. The party has started working at all levels to expand our base here. And Amitji will chalk out the strategy for us,” a state committee member of the BJP said.

On Saturday, attending Shah’s preliminary state committee meeting, BJP national general secretary (organisation), Ram Lal, hinted at the aspects Shah would undertake when he chalks out the electoral plans for the state unit.

“The international border with Bangladesh is deliberately kept porous by the TMC government to increase its vote bank. We will not accept this,” he said.

Pawar targets Amit Shah at launch of NCP poll campaign

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Saturday trained guns on BJP president Amit Shah, saying the leader who himself has a long list of cases pending in various courts, should mind his language while making allegations against others.

Pawar, who launched the NCP campaign for Maharashtra Assembly polls Saturday, chose to attack Shah, who is likely to be for BJP’s star campaigner.

Pawar said: “I have seen reports that suggest the NDA government took the decision to appoint former chief justice P Sathasivam as the Governor of Kerala as a quid pro quo for helping Amit Shah.”

He added: “It baffles me to see a former CJI readily accepting his appointment as governor…It is shocking as it somewhere undermines the post of CJI.”

On Thursday, Shah had alleged in Mumbai that “the Congress-NCP government has a series of scams to the tune of Rs 11.88 lakh crores.”

