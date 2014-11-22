Senior IAS officer T O Sooraj suspended for disproportionate assets

Senior IAS officer and Kerala Public Works Department Secretary T O Sooraj was suspended on Saturday following a vigilance report that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance had raided his premises in many part of Kerala and had seized documents to substantiate the case. The raids were held after the vigilance submitted an FIR in Special court in Thrissur against Sooraj, who is close to the leadership of Indian Union Muslim League and a section in the Opposition CPI (M).

Although Muslim League leader and Public Works Minister V K Ibrahim Kunju was irked over the raid, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithal send a strong message saying Kerala vigilance is not a caged parrot.

On Friday, Vigilance team had questioned Sooraj for several hours after his 10 bank accounts were freezed. ON Saturday morning, suspension came into effect after CHief Minister ratified the Vigilance recommendation, upheld up the home ministry.

Earlier in the week, a young IPS officer Rahul R Nair was suspended after Vigilance found that he had accepted bribe of Rs 17 lakh from a stone quarry owner.

