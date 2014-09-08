Self-styled godman Nithyananda undergoes potency test in rape case

The self-proclaimed swami, Nithyananda, underwent the potency test in Bangalore on Monday. The self-proclaimed swami, Nithyananda, underwent the potency test in Bangalore on Monday.

With the Supreme Court refusing to spare Nithyananda from taking a potency test in a rape case lodged by a former disciple in 2010, the self-proclaimed swami underwent the same in Bangalore on Monday. The test that commenced at 7 am concluded at 2.30 pm at Victoria hospital.

The Karnataka High Court had in July affirmed an order of a chief judicial magistrate to subject Nithyananda to medical test to find out whether or not he was capable of having sexual intercourse, and also to collect his blood and voice samples.

According to hospital sources, multi-disciplinary tests such as physical, medical and psychological were conducted to assess if the patient was potent to perform a sexual act. While refusing to disclose test results, hospital sources said that they will hand over the report to the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by Tuesday afternoon.

The 36-year old had to undergo the Penile Doppler Test to ascertain if he was suffering from ailments that could render him unable to develop an erection. Besides, physicians evaluated bodily injuries and looked for deformation in the genitals.

Finally a psychiatrist interviewed the patient to learn his sexual history and assess if he had undergone sexual violence or trauma that may have left him averse to sexual intercourse. “Based on these assessments we can only conclude if the patient is potent or not, that’s it. We cannot directly link him to a particular case of sexual crime, it is for the investigating agencies to correlate this data to arrive at a logical conclusion,” a senior doctor under condition of anonymity said.

Though the test was over by afternoon neither Nithyananda nor hospital officials were available for any comment till late evening. “The patient was cooperative and conscious throughout the session and the test went smoothly,” the doctor said, while refusing to give any details about the probe-results.

Late in the evening Nithyananda was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory laboratory in Madiwala, south Bangalore, where his voice samples were collected by the physics division. These samples wil be corroborated with the telephonic recording made by Lenin Karuppan, in which the former disciple alleges Nithyananda confessed to his sexual encounters with an actor. The recording went viral on social websites in early March 2010.

