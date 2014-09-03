Will Ganga be cleaned in this century or not? SC asks Centre

Condition of river Ganga as seen in Varanasi. Condition of river Ganga as seen in Varanasi.

SC seeks govt’s stage-wise plan on Ganga rejuvenation

Disapproving of a “bureaucratic” approach towards cleaning Ganga, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the NDA government to take concrete steps to ensure its “dream project” lifts off and called for a realistic stage-by-stage timeline for effective monitoring.

A Bench of Justices T S Thakur and R Banumathi told the government that it would prefer a PowerPoint presentation on how the authorities propose to rejuvenate the river so that the future generations can see the river flow.

“After seeing your action plan, it seems Ganga will not be cleaned even after 200 years. It is your dream project, so you should evaluate it on realistic grounds. Please try that the next generation is able to see the river in its original form. We don’t know whether we will see it or not,” the Bench said.

As Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar began reading out from the government’s affidavit, the court said: “Don’t give us a vision plan… an artist’s view. Going by all this, we wonder if Ganga can be cleaned in this century. The kind of affidavit that the government has submitted, it will take 200 more years to clean the river. It is a bureaucratic document. We want to understand your proposal on cleaning the river in layman’s language.” The 29-page affidavit was filed by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

It added: “Can you indicate the stages through which this plan has to move and the time involved in each stage? We want to be enlightened by someone who has a comprehensive view of how Ganga would be made pollution free, nitty-gritty of the plan, and how the milestones can be achieved.”

The bench specifically asked the government about the steps taken in ecologically sensitive areas from Gangotri to downstream 135 km as “no follow up steps have been taken up” after the 2003 notification.

It said the court was not concerned about how and from which countries Indian government sought to arrange funds but about how the river is cleaned, after escaping the red tape.

The Bench also assured the government it would not hesitate in assisting the authorities by issuing appropriate legal processes for public bodies as well as industrial units if they were not complying with the regulations.

The Bench, while posting the case for hearing on September 24, asked the Solicitor General to file a supplementary affidavit detailing the steps likely to be taken by the government in a stage-wise manner.

