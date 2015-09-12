Restrictions imposed in old city as Kashmir observes shutdown against beef ban

Restrictions have been imposed in the old city as valley is observing complete shutdown against the JK High Court’s beef ban.

Both the factions of Hurriyat Conference had asked people to observe complete shutdown against the beef ban order of the government.

Officials said that government has imposed restrictions in the areas falling under five police stations in the old city. Additional troops have been deployed in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Separatist leaders had termed the ban on beef as interference into the religious matters of Muslims. The majority of separatist leaders have already been placed under house arrest.

On Friday, protests were held across the valley against the ban and defying High Court order at many places, protestors slaughtered bovines.

The controversy started on Wednesday after a double bench of JK High Court asked the government to strictly impose ban on the sale of beef in JK.

