Thursday, June 14, 2018
Relief camps opened for cyclone victims in Jharkhand

The administration has begun a detailed survey to assess the losses incurred due to storm, Sunil Kumar said.

By: Press Trust of India | Hazaribagh | Published: October 14, 2014 8:54:29 pm
A total of 258 houses were damaged in three villages of Chouparan and 35 in Katkumsandi blocks, Kumar said. (Source: PTI) A total of 258 houses were damaged in three villages of Chouparan and 35 in Katkumsandi blocks, Kumar said. (Source: PTI)
Several relief camps have been set up in two blocks of Hazaribagh district to provide food and medicines to the people who lost their homes following the cyclonic storm that hit the areas.

“We have opened several relief camps at Chouparan and Katkumsandi blocks to distribute food, medicines, clothes and blankets to the affected people,” Deputy Commissioner Sunil Kumar said.

A total of 258 houses were damaged in three villages of Chouparan and 35 in Katkumsandi blocks, he said, adding all the affected people were given shelter in schools and Anganvadi centres.

The administration has begun a detailed survey to assess the losses incurred due to storm, he said.

