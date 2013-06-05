Relatives of the powerful make 70% of Haryana law officers

Former railways minister Pawan Kumar Bansals son Manish Bansal,who quit as Haryanas additional advocate general after a controversy erupted over his appointment,was not the only relative of a politician appointed in the Haryana advocate generals office.

An investigation by The Indian Express has found that more than 70 per cent of the 164 law officers in the Haryana AGs office are close relatives  sons,daughters,husbands,wives,brothers,sisters  of ministers,MLAs and former MLAs,judges and former judges,bureaucrats and top lawyers.

Although many of them may be competent for the coveted positions,they are also obviously very well connected.

For instance,close relatives of at least 17 serving or retired judges have been appointed as law officers. They include the children of at least 14 serving or retired judges of the high courts of Punjab and Haryana,Rajasthan,Himachal Pradesh and Allahabad.

The position of a law officer is considered lucrative for its pay and perks.

According to details of the official expenditure maintained by the Haryana AGs office,the state incurs a monthly expenditure of around Rs 90,000 each on the two senior additional AGs,Rs 85,000 each on 53 additional AGs,Rs 1,00,675 each on 15 senior deputy AGs,Rs 1,00,575 each on deputy AGs,and Rs 70,235 each on assistant AGs.

Overall,the Haryana government spent Rs 18.71 crore on the state advocate generals office between April 1,2012 and January 31,2013. State government officials,however,defended the appointments.

There is no criteria for the appointment of these law officers. They are appointed on contractual basis. There is no set policy,neither in Punjab nor in Haryana,on their appointment. The state government is competent to appoint these law officers, said Haryana advocate general H S Hooda.

Haryana home secretary Sameer Mathur echoed Hoodas remarks.

Appointing any law officer is the prerogative of the state government. The whole system is centralised around the advocate general who is also appointed by the state government. Then come the law officers in his office who work under him. Thus they are also appointed by the state government. There has been a convention of appointing such law officers by the state government for defending the government in various litigation. Any person who has an advocates licence to practice in court can be recruited, Mathur said.

While the main role of these law officers is to represent the state government in the high court and the Supreme Court,a CAG report released earlier this year had strongly criticised the AGs office over what it said was a huge jump in the number of law officers.

The report had said that about 80 per cent of the law officers remain without work for most of the time but the AGs office continued to appoint law officers without assessing the quantum of work,causing a loss to the state exchequer.

Sources in the Punjab and Haryana High Court claimed that at least a dozen law officers were recruited because of their proximity to union ministers or state ministers.

Records accessed by The Indian Express also show that more than a dozen law officers belong to Rohtak,the home district of Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

