RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan receives threatening e-mail, security beefed up

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has received a threatening e-mail following which his security has been stepped up, a top Home department official said.

“The said letter was received a few days back. We have taken note of it and the RBI Governor’s security has been beefed up,” Maharashtra’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) K P Bakshi told PTI in Mumbai.

However, he did not elaborate on the contents of the threatening e-mail.

After the e-mail was received, the RBI officials alerted the police crime branch. The cyber crime investigation cell of police is looking into the matter and trying to trace the origin of the e-mail.

