Rajnath Singh to visit landslide affected area in Pune

Home Ministry has already rushed nearly 300 NDRF personnel to Pune to join the rescue operations. (Source: Express Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is heading for Pune to visit the land slide affected area and review the rescue operations as nearly 160 people are feared trapped in the debris.

During the visit this evening, the Home Minister will meet the affected people and take stock of the situation arising out of the landslide at Ambegaon, official sources said.

Singh will review the rescue operations launched by the district administration with the help of National Disaster Response Force and other agencies. He is also expected to hold a meeting with local authorities.

Home Minister has decided to travel to Pune after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on the tragedy. Home Ministry has already rushed nearly 300 NDRF personnel to Pune to join the rescue operations. Nearly 160 people are feared trapped with several houses buried in the landslide triggered by heavy rains.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App