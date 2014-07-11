Railways to install CCTV in ladies’ compartments to enhance women security

The Railway Ministry has decided to install CCTVs in ladies’ compartments in phases in order to provide enhanced security to women passengers, the Rajya Sabha was told on Friday.

Responding to a query during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Sadananda Gowda said, “We will do it phase-wise. We have already decided on this.”

The Minister was responding to a question from filmstar- turned-politician Jaya Bachchan on whether the government was mulling installing closed-circuit television in ladies’ compartments.

Gowda also said 4,000 more posts of women Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were being sanctioned to provide enahnced security to women passengers. Besides, eight sanctioned Mahila Vahinis (women RPF companies) would be recruited.

The Railways have a three-tier security mechanism of RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP) and District Police. RPF supplements the efforts of GRPs to ensure protection and security of railway property and passengers among others.

The job of the district police is to ensure security of tracks, bridges and tunnels.

Replying to a query on security mechanism in railways, Gowda said, “At present an average of 3,275 trains are being escorted by RPF and GRPs. Almost all existing vacancies in RPF are being filled. This will enable us to strengthen existing escorts and to escort another 1,500 vulnerable trains.”

