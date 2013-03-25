Railway ticket checkers push passenger out of running train

A sleeper class reserved coach passenger travelling on a general ticket in Varanasi-Rameshwaram Express train was allegedly thrown out of the train by ticket checkers near Katni railway station today,causing him grievous injuries.

The passenger identified as Kishore Sharma (38) was travelling from New Delhi to Jabalpur in a Sampark-Kranti train.

After reaching Katni,he changed the train in a hurry and got into Varanasi-Rameshwaram Express train’s sleeper class compartment for reaching Jabalpur,Government Railway Police (GRP) sources said.

When the ticket checking staff asked him about his reservation,he showed them his general class ticket,after which they demanded a fine of Rs 325 from him.

When Kishore took out his wallet to pay the fine,the staff had an altercation with him over some related issue,after which they allegedly snatched his purse and pushed him from the running train,which resulted in serious injuries to his head,hand and legs,sources said.

After the police were tipped-off about a man lying near the railway track,GRP personnel brought him to Jabalpur in another train and admitted him to a hospital.

