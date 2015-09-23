Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Rahul Gandhi in USA to attend conference of global leaders: Congress

Rahul Gandhi in USA to attend conference of global leaders: Congress

Sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi too would leave on a foreign trip in the coming days. So would sister Priyanka Gandhi.

By: Express News Service | Updated: September 23, 2015 8:27:14 am
Top News

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has left India on a short visit to the US, his party said on Tuesday. “Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Aspen, US on a short visit to attend a conference. The conference is expected to be attended by global leaders from various domains, both from government and private sectors,” said Congress’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

“We reject all rumours stating otherwise,” he added. But he did not give the duration of the visit. Sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi too would leave on a foreign trip in the coming days. So would sister Priyanka Gandhi.

Early this year, Rahul had gone abroad on a 56-day sabbatical when the budget session of Parliament commenced and that led to much talk and speculation in political circles.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now