Proposal to change hiring rules for forensic science labs pending for over two years now

Even as the forensic science laboratories across the state continue to struggle with staff crunch,graduates from the Institute of Forensic Science are currently not eligible to join the labs. Reason: A proposal to change the recruitment rules for these labs have been pending with the state government for over two years now. The eligibility criteria currently does not include BSc and MSc in forensic science. The three institutes of forensic science were started in 2009 in Mumbai,Nagpur and Aurangabad. In Mumbai alone,there is a vacancy of 30 scientific officers at the Kalina forensic lab.

The forensic science institutes,along with the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL),had sent a proposal to the home department for including BSc/MSc in forensic science as a qualification in the recruitment rules for the posts in forensic science laboratories. Candidates who have studied biology,toxicology,physics,botany,zoology and biochemistry are currently eligible to apply.

It has been over two years since a proposal was submitted to the state government to bring an amendment in the recruitment rules and include BSc/MSc in forensic science as a qualification for the posts in forensic science laboratories. We have been giving them constant reminders and the proposal is pending with the home department. They have a positive approach towards it. The higher and technical education department is also looking into the matter, said Dr Swati D Wavhal,Director,Institute of Forensic Science,Mumbai.

The sanctioned annual intake for BSc in forensic science is 40 candidates,while that for the Masters programme is 20. The student intake for postgraduate diploma in forensic science and related laws and postgraduate diploma in digital and cyber forensic and related laws is 40 each. The first BSc batch graduated in 2012,while the first batch of Masters students will pass out in 2014. The forensic science labs deal with several key and sensitive cases and we are keen that the amendment is made in the rules to enable qualified candidates to join the labs,which have a severe staff shortage, Wavhal added.

Meanwhile,the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories,Mumbai,recently initiated a recruitment drive for 360 posts,which includes 30 scientific officers (group D),30 scientific assistants (group C),and 100 each for the posts of assistant chemical analyser,scientific assistant and laboratory attendant.

When I was a technical adviser to the three institutes,I had given a proposal to the home department as well as the higher and technical education department,stating that these forensic science courses should be included in the recruitment rules of forensic lab staff. Files were moved,but we havent seen the end result yet. An advertisement has been issued for recruitment to over 300 courses,but unfortunately there is no inclusion of forensic qualification in it, said Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy,chairperson of Helik Advisory Ltd. She was a technical adviser to the three institutes from 2009 to August 2012.

