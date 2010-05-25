Prophet Mohd pix school book row

A book publishing house here was attacked by a group of unidentified persons for bringing out a book for children which carried a “picture” of Prophet Mohammed in a chapter dealing with world religions.

According to police,the irate crowd of about a dozen people barged into the New Jyothi Publications last evening,damaged furniture and computers and ransacked files and books,alleging the picture in the book insulted Islam and the Prophet.

The book house later regretted for the lapse on their part and said the picture,downloaded from internet,had inadvertently got into the book and withdrew it.

The book,entitled “Stepping Stones”,was brought out as study aid for class-two students for English medium schools.

The controversial picture appeared in a chapter on world religions along with pictures of the Buddha,Mahaveer,Jesus Christ and Shankaracharya.

The picture in the book was first noticed when it was distributed in a school in Kasargode district.

Police have registered a case but no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

