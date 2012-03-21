Private eye hired to capture on camera the MCD polls

Private investigator Hemant Bali has been assigned a new job. It might not be as sensational as employment screening,marriage verification and checking on spurious products,but it has its perks.

Bali and his team of videographers,from his company High Command,are working at the office of the MCD Deputy Commissioner (Revenue-East),and their camera will keep a close watch on the filing of nominations and other processes during this municipal elections.

We have to cover the Municipal Corporation of East Delhi. Around 64 wards come under us and there are 73 videographers who have been assigned the task of working alongside returning officers,general observers,deputy commissioners,etc, said Bali.

He said his team also covered the last Parliamentary and MCD elections. Three companies have been roped in for videographing MCD elections,each responsible for one of the three corporations  North,South and East.

Covering elections can get a little monotonous as you have to wait endlessly to capture the right moment. The videographers working for me usually cover marriages and other events,which are more financially lucrative too, said Bali.

Once the videography is done,the data is collated and CDs are made to keep a record.

Nominations need to be videographed to ensure that there are only four people accompanying a candidate to the returning officers office while filing nominations,and no sloganeering takes place.

Later,they will have to check for hoardings and banners which have been put up in violation of the defacement rules, said an officer from the State Election Commissions office.

For the past two days,though,there has not been much to do for Bali and his team. With not many people coming forward to file nominations,the teams are all waiting for the campaigning to begin.

In North MCD,the videography work is being done by a company from Chandigarh. We have covered municipal polls in Chandigarh,and did work for the 2007 MCD polls. We also do videography for other government offices,besides covering marriage functions, said Rajkumar,an employee of the company.

There are 104 wards in North MCD,and approximately 125 people have been deployed on the job.

