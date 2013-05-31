Pressurise IOC to include wrestling in Olympics: Sukhbir to Centre

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged the Union government to mount pressure on International Olympic Committee (IOC) to permanently include wrestling as one of its sporting events.

Sukhbir,who also holds the sports portfolio,said that though the IOC has not removed wrestling from the list of shortlisted sport events,but the Centgre and the Union Sports Ministry should initiate efforts and register their timely intervention to save the future of established and budding wrestlers of the country.

Asking the Centre to seek the cooperation of other nations too for convincing IOC in this regard,Sukhbir said: After hockey,wrestling was the sport that brought laurels for the nation by winning four medals in Olympics. It was the responsibility of the Union Sports Ministry to safeguard the traditional game of India that has been fetching maximum medals in last few Olympics. Sukhbir added Punjab will also appeal to World Wrestling Federation to keep wrestling in the list of sports events of the 2020 Olympics.

