Pranab may be discharged from hospital on Dec 16

President Pranab Mukherjee is in good spirits and may be discharged tomorrow after remaining in hospital for three days during which he underwent heart procedure after doctors detected a blockage.

The President, who turned 79 last week, is in good spirits and progressing well, official sources said today.

Doctors at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here, who installed a coronary stent in his artery on Saturday to remove a blockage, recommended that Mukherjee should continue to remain hospitalised for today as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

A decision on his discharge will be taken tomorrow after reviewing his health condition.

The coronary angioplasty was necessitated as doctors detected a blockage in Mukherjee’s heart after he was admitted there with stomach problems and related ailments.

Venu Rajamony, the Press Secretary, read out a message on behalf of the President, who was earlier scheduled to release translated version in Chinese-‘An Odyssey in Tibet: Pilgrimage of Kailash Manasarovar’- written by of BJP MP Tarun Vijay.

In his message, Mukherjee said he had read the English version of the book in 2001 which provided an insightful reflection on the sub-conscious philosophy of the Indian pilgrim.

He expressed happiness that the book had been translated into Chinese by the South Asian Study Centre of Sichuan University which will be be the first in a series called “Understanding India”.

In his message, the President said while both the countries share friendly relations, both stood “on the threshold of a leap into an exciting phase of global exchange where harnessing of ideas and resources for global welfare can serve as a major pivot for world peace and welfare.”

Earlier in the day, the 14th Finance Commission today submitted their report to the President. It was received by his Secretary Omita Paul. The report, for a period of April one, 2015 to March 31, 2020, was submitted A N Jha, Secretary to the 14th Commission.

The President, meanwhile, has cancelled his day-long visit to Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, where he was to be the Chief Guest at the 7th Convocation of National Institute of Technology.

