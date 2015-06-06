PM Narendra Modi embarks on visit to Bangladesh

A large cut out show PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh. (Source: Express photo by Tapan Dev)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a “historic” visit to Bangladesh which is expected to inject a new momentum in bilateral ties as both countries will be ratifying the long-pending ‘Land Boundary Agreement’ besides firming up a number of key pacts.

“Leaving for Bangladesh. This visit is going to strengthen the bond between our Nations, benefitting people of our countries & our region,” Modi tweeted while leaving for Bangladesh.

During the two-day visit which is part of his policy to deepen engagement with India’s immediate neighbourhood, Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the whole gamut of ties and ways to move forward further.

In Dhaka, Modi is expected to send a strong message to strengthen the hand of his Bangladeshi counterpart who has been steadfastly helping India in curbing various Northeast militant groups which used to take refuge in that country besides coming down hard on radical Islamist outfits.

Ahead of the visit, Modi had lauded Hasina for playing an “important role” in making the bilateral ties “strong” and said, “I am certain my visit will be beneficial for the people of both our nations and in the larger good of the South Asian neighbourhood.”

Bangladesh and India share a 4096-km-long border, most of which is porous, and both the countries are likely to try and find ways to enhance security cooperation, particularly to further contain northeast insurgent groups.

Ratification of the Land Boundary Agreement will be a major highlight of Modi’s visit to Dhaka.

Earlier this month, Parliament had passed a historic constitution amendment bill seeking to settle India’s 41-year- old border issue with Bangladesh. The bill paved way for operationalisation of the 1974 India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) that provides for exchange of 161 enclaves between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar yesterday described Modi’s visit to Dhaka as “very historic” while terming conclusion of the LBA as a major achievement.

Enhancing rail, road and water connectivity and boosting economic engagement will find priority and a number of pacts are likely to be signed in these areas. A pact to supply diesel to Bangladesh has also been finalised and would be inked.

Bangladesh is an important trading partner for India. The two-way trade in 2012-2013 was USD 5.34 billion with India’s exports to Bangladesh accounting for USD 4.776 billion and imports USD 0.564 million.

Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Hasina, will flag off bus service between Kolkata and Agartala via Dhaka and the Dhaka-Shillong-Guwahati bus service.

The two countries are keen to strengthen railway connectivity, particularly to revive railway links which were in existence prior to 1965. They are also set to sign a coastal shipping agreement to facilitate sailing of small vessels from India to various ports in Bangladesh which now go through Singapore.

India will also push for involvement of Indian companies in setting up of ports in Bangladesh.

