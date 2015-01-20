Petition to cancel Taslima visa rejected

By: ENS & PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of visa given to controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen and her deportation to Bangladesh.

Dismissing a petition by NGO ‘All India Human Rights and Social Justice Front’, the court said that the plea was not maintainable in the apex court and that the NGO should approach a high court. “How is this maintainable? You should approach the High Court. We will not entertain this plea,” a bench of justices V Gopala Gowda and R Banumathi said.

The NGO had sought cancellation of Taslima’s visa on the ground that she violated certain provisions of the Foreigners Act.

The plea, filed through advocate Nafis Ahmad Siddiqui, has also sought her deportation besides directions to prosecute Taslima for violating various provisions of the Foreigners Act.

The plea contended that in December 2013, a Bengali channel was stopped from airing a TV serial based on a story written by her. Later, in 2014, in spite of the restrictions by Foreigners Act, she released her film Nirbashito at the Mumbai Film Festival.

