PC snubs Modi,asks if he is in touch with Pak

Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed BJP leader and Gujarat Chief minister Narendra Modi over his irresponsible remarks concerning ‘local links’ in the Mumbai terror attack.

Queried on similarities Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on involvement of ‘internal elements’ in Mumbai attacks and comments by Pakistani leadership,Chidambaram said,”You should ask Narendra Modi whether he and Pakistan are in contact with each other.”

Narendra Modi had claimed there was ‘local support’ to the perpetrators of the Mumbai attack.

While his party defended Modi,Congress called his remarks ‘anti-national.’

Modi,however,said on Tuesday that he has been quoted out of context.

“I meant to say that if Pakistan executed such a massive operation then it would not have been possible without a local recce. There must have been some networking. The Indian Government should also probe that angle,” the Chief Minister had said.

Chidambaram also said that India has not received any official response from Pakistan on the dossier on the investigation into the Mumbai attacks and handed over to the neighbouring country last month.

Asked whether Islamabad has sought DNA samples of Ajmal Amir Kasab,the lone terrorist caught alive while carrying out attacks in Mumbai,Chidambaram shot back at the questioner: “When did they ask you? I do not know. If they have asked you please pass on the letter to me.”

Chidambaram parried questions on a case registered against Union Minister Mahabir Prasad on allegations of conspiracy of murder. “I do not know. I only saw some flash in a news channel. if the news is correct,the channel head need not resign.”

In the wake of an al-Qaeda warning to carry out more Mumbai-type terror attacks,Home Minister P Chidambaram said the country’s defence forces are prepared to meet any threat from any quarter.

“Indian defence forces are competent and prepared to meet any threat from any quarter,” he said when asked about the al-Qaeda threat in a video message sent to an international news channel.

He said Defence Minister A K Antony had already made it clear that the defence forces are fully prepared to meet any kind of threat.

