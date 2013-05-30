Pawar name missing from textbook,NCP threatens stir

The NCP youth wing has taken umbrage to party founder Sharad Pawar not finding mention in the social studies textbook for class 10 in the state. Members of Nationalist Student Congress (NSC) in Pune have shot off a letter to Sarjerao Jadhav,chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE),threatening an agitation if his name is not included.

This is an insult to such a towering leader. We want you to rectify the mistake and include Sharad Pawar in the textbook, Rakesh Kamte,president of Pune chapter of NSC,said in the letter.

NSC is miffed that the textbook has names of Bal Thackeray,Kanshi Ram and even Raj Thackeray as founders of political parties but not of Pawar. NCP has also asked MSBSHSE to take action against those who drafted the book.

The board has promised action within a month.

