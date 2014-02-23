Pakistani prisoner found hanging in Jammu jail

Ali was earlier deported but again arrested after he re-entered India. (AP)

A Pakistani prisoner, Showkat Ali, 43, who was earlier deported but arrested again after he re-entered India, is alleged to have committed suicide in the Ambphalla district jail of Jammu.

According to reports, Ali, a resident of Sial Jattan village in Pasrur tehsil of Sialkot district, was found hanging from the iron bars of a window of a bathroom in his barrack (Barrack No. 9). Ali was first arrested in 2008 for sneaking across the border. He was kept in the Ambphalla district jail till his deportation in 2010. On December 12, 2011, Ali was re-arrested in Arnia sector after he crossed over again.

Director General, Prisons, K Rajendra, said Ali had committed suicide by hanging himself with his “lachha” (waist sash). The body was found by another prisoner at around 12.30 am on Saturday. The jail officials were informed by the prisoners in the barrack.

Jammu District Magistrate Ajit K Sahu has ordered a magisterial probe. The police have registered a case while the body has been sent to hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said Ali was under medication for depression and had been quiet for the last few days. A psychiatrist had examined him recently in jail, they said. He was reported to have eaten his dinner with other inmates as usual on Friday.

Quoting other Pakistani prisoners lodged in the same barrack, sources said Ali had re-entered India as his family members in Pakistan had died. There are over two dozen foreign nationals, including Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Burmese, in Barrack No. 9 of the jail.

