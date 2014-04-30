Paid news: Panel poser to Nirupam, Deora

The state election commission has sought an explanation from three Congress candidates and one BJP candidate for allegedly resorting to paid news. The accused candidates are Congress’s Milind Deora (Mumbai South), Vishwajeet Kadam (Pune) and Sanjay Nirupam (Mumbai North) and BJP’s Anil Shirole (Pune). The election commission office stated, “A state election commission committee suspects the four candidates have indulged in paid news. The committee has sought an explanation from the candidates.”

All four candidates claimed they had not engaged in any wrong practice and dismissed the charges against them as baseless.

However, election commission officials indicated that in such cases, candidates have to make the payments that went unaccounted and are let off.

