‘On-spot recruitment’ for technically trained youths: JK govt

Jammu and Kashmir government said youths trained in technical education would be recruited during campus interviews conducted by various Indian companies in week-long “placement fairs” in Jammu and Srinagar.

“Directorate of Technical Education will hold ‘placement fair’ from January 14th to 22nd at Government Polytechnic College in Jammu and on January 15th and 18th at ITI and K G Polytechnic in Srinagar for on-the-spot recruitment of 700 diploma holders in ITI,MES-SDI pass outs,” Minister for Technical Education R S Chib told reporters.

Chib said prestigious companies will hold interview and provide placement to 700 technically trained youth in their establishments across the country.

He said the state government with the help of Centre has launched a special scheme called the ‘Skill Development Initiative’ under which 16000 students from the state will be sent to various ITIs in the country for training.

“Under this plan,the Central Government has agreed to train our young students in various ITIs of the country,and 8000 selected students will be imparted training this year and another batch of 8000 will be trained in 2011-12,” he said.

Out of these 6000 students will be sent to various it is outside the state and 2000 trained within the state for which the project outlay is Rs 23.08 crore.

