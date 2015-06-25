Odisha: Private security guard kills MCL security official

MCL officials said the accused B Tripathy, a private security guard working under Biswas, had an argument with the latter over his work schedule.

A security official was killed by his subordinate when the latter opened fire at him following an argument at central PSU Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd headquarters at Burla in Odisha on Wednesday.

The victim, Biswajit Biswas, a sub-inspector and employee of MCL, died on the way to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla.

MCL officials said the accused B Tripathy, a private security guard working under Biswas, had an argument with the latter over his work schedule. “He was angry over the punishment meted out to him by Biswas. As the argument heated up, Tripathy fired from his double barrel rifle at Biswas,” said Dikken Mehra, PRO of MCL.

While colleagues of Biswas were busy in taking him to hospital, Tripathy fled the spot.

