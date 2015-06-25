Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Odisha: Private security guard kills MCL security official

Odisha: Private security guard kills MCL security official

The victim, Biswajit Biswas, a sub-inspector and employee of MCL, died on the way to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla.

By: Express News Service | Bhubaneshwar | Published: June 25, 2015 3:22:19 am
security official killed, PSU, Mahanadi Coalfields, Odisha security official kiled, MCL, Indian epress, murder, crime, MCL officials said the accused B Tripathy, a private security guard working under Biswas, had an argument with the latter over his work schedule.
Related News

A security official was killed by his subordinate when the latter opened fire at him following an argument at central PSU Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd headquarters at Burla in Odisha on Wednesday.

The victim, Biswajit Biswas, a sub-inspector and employee of MCL, died on the way to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla.

MCL officials said the accused B Tripathy, a private security guard working under Biswas, had an argument with the latter over his work schedule. “He was angry over the punishment meted out to him by Biswas. As the argument heated up, Tripathy fired from his double barrel rifle at Biswas,” said Dikken Mehra, PRO of MCL.

While colleagues of Biswas were busy in taking him to hospital, Tripathy fled the spot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement