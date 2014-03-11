Notices to 23 hospitals for withdrawing facility

The Health ministry has denied a statement from the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) regarding the withdrawal of cashless services for CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) beneficiaries, saying it has sent notices to 23 hospitals which have decided to withdraw the facility.

The ministry of health and family welfare will ensure that the CGHS empanelled private hospitals continue to extend cashless/credit faciliites to eligible CGHS beneficiaries in compliance with terms laid down in the agreement signed between them and CGHS.

As per the information received by the ministry, most private hospitals “continue to extend cashless facilities to the CGHS beneficiaries”, it said in a statement. Sources say strict action will be taken against the 23 hospitals in case they do not restore the facility.

The AHPI maintains that it is untenable for hospitals to continue giving cashless services as there is Rs 202 crore outstanding to hospitals. A little amount out of this has been received, but more bills have been submitted by hospitals.

