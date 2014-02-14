Northeast youth murder case: Two accused withdraw bail plea

Two of the four persons arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Arunachal Pradesh youth, on Friday withdrew their bail plea in a Delhi court saying the case has been handed to CBI for further probe.

The counsel for accused Sunder and Pawan told Additional Sessions Judge Rajender Kumar Shastri that they do not want to press for bail at this stage as fresh investigation is being done by CBI, which is at an initial stage.

The court agreed to the counsel’s request and allowed them to withdraw the application with liberty to file afresh at the proper stage.

On February 12, the case was transferred to CBI for probe soon after the victim’s parents had met Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Four accused Farman, Sunder, Pawan and Sunny Uppal were arrested after relatives of deceased Nido Tania (19), a BA first year student in a private university, alleged he had an altercation with the shopkeepers at Lajpat Nagar market here on January 29 after they made fun of his hairstyle, following which they allegedly thrashed him. He was brought dead in AIIMS the next day.

The death of the teenager, son of a Congress MLA, evoked angry reactions from Northeastern residents of the national capital, who alleged the police had failed to protect him. They also accused Delhi residents of racial prejudices to the people from the region.

The police had booked all the four accused under section 302 (murder) of IPC after the postmortem report revealed that Nido died due to injuries to his head and face caused by a blunt object. Initially, the police had on February 3 arrested three of the accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST)(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.On February 10, police had arrested Sunny and slapped murder charge on all the four accused. Two minors who also allegedly assaulted Nido are facing an inquiry before the Juvenile Justice Board.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App