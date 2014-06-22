No trace of abducted Andhra engineer; AP govt appeals for safe release

“Personnel of the Assam Police and Army are continuing joint operation to rescue Rao. We have already detained one person and hope to get some definite clues soon,” said Dima Hasao SP Bedanta M Rajkhowa. (Source: google maps)

Despite search operations by the police and Army, there was still no trace of an Andhra resident who was allegedly kidnapped from Dima Hasao district, police said.

The victim, Nagamalleswara Rao, native of the southern state was working on a highway project in Assam, and was kidnapped on June 16, they said.

“Personnel of the Assam Police and Army are continuing joint operation to rescue Rao. We have already detained one person and hope to get some definite clues soon,” said Dima Hasao SP Bedanta M Rajkhowa.

Rao, who was working with Vasishta Constructions as crusher in-charge, was abducted from a construction site near Guwahati-Silchar National Highway on June 16 night by local miscreants and “not by any terrorist group”, he said.

Rajkhowa said: “There is no definite news of asking for ransom. While a section of the locals say a demand for Rs one crore has been made, others say it is Rs 10 lakh. We are verifying these.”

Assam ADGP (Law and Order) Ajit Prasad Rout said the police have received some “positive clues” and will be able to rescue him in the next few days.

Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday appealed to the Assam administration to ensure safe release of an engineer from the state, who was allegedly kidnapped there by a group of militants.

On the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao spoke to the Chief Secretary and also DGP of Assam and requested them to take steps for the safe and early release of the engineer, a statement said.

The relatives of the kidnapped engineer said that his family heavily dependent on him for their sustenance.

