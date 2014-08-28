No tainted minister in my govt: Tarun Gogoi

“It is with immense pride I want to point out that there are no tainted ministers in my council of ministers,” said CM Tarun Gogoi. (Source: PTI/file)

In response to the CBI raids on his former ministers’ houses in connection Saradha scam, Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said that there were no tainted ministers in his government.

“It is with immense pride I want to point out that there are no tainted ministers in my council of ministers,” said Gogoi in a statement here on Thursday.

Gogoi added that it was his government which had handed over the chit fund cases to the CBI, including that of Saradha, in 2013 much before the Supreme Court had entrusted the investigating agency to probe the scam.

“Much before the apex court asked the CBI to probe into the Saradha scam, the Assam government had entrusted the investigating agency with the chit fund cases, including that of Saradha,” he said.

Gogoi said that out of the 15 chit fund cases that were handed over to the CBI, the agency took up only two.

Gogoi also welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on not to induct people with criminal history and against whom charges have been framed in serious offences, including corruption, as ministers.

The CBI on Thursday raided 12 premises in Guwahati, which included residences of two former ministers of the Gogoi government Himanta Biswa Sarma and Anjan Dutta. While Sarma was health minister till he resigned after revolting against Gogoi, Anjan Dutta was transport minister in the first Gogoi ministry in 2001-2006.

