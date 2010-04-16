With no political consensus over the Womens Reservation Bill,it has been put on the backburner at least for now with the government having no plans to bring it in the Lok Sabha in the current session which concludes on May 7.

There are no plans to bring the bill in this session, Congress sources said,adding the governments priority was to get the financial business passed and desist from any fresh controversy.

The Bill,a constitutional amendment legislation requiring two-third majority support,has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha and till recently the government was saying that it would be introduced in the Lok Sabha in this session.

Earlier this month,consensus eluded the all-party meeting convened by the government to break the logjam over the Bill with the Yadav trio sticking to their demand for quota within quota and UPA ally Trinamool Congress joining chorus with them.

After two hours of intense deliberation,it was decided that more discussions would be held on the issue,triggering questions as to whether the bill could be introduced in the Lok Sabha in this session.

