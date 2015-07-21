No ‘One Rank One Pension Scheme’ for paramilitary forces: Government

Minister of State for Defence Inderjit Singh Rao (R) at a meeting with former army chief Gen Bikram Singh (L) at South Block in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Government on Tuesday said it is not formulating any policy for implementing ‘One Rank One Pension Scheme’ for paramilitary forces.

The principle of OROP for the armed forces has been accepted by the government, Minister of State for Defence Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He added that the modalities for implementation were discussed with various stakeholders and are presently under consideration of the government.

OROP will be implemented once the modalities are approved by the Govt: Rao Inderjit Singh to Parl @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/qF5Ref4r3n — Pranav Kulkarni (@PranavKulkarni) July 21, 2015

It will be implemented once the modalities are approved by the government, he said.

On a question whether the government is formulating any policy for implementing this scheme for paramilitary forces also, he said, “No”.

The reply comes in the backdrop of the ongoing agitation by the ex-servicemen community seeking implementation of the long-pending OROP.

A section of the paramilitary forces’ personnel have also started demanding OROP.

