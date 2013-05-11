No firing in Ferozepur clash,bullet injury fabricated,reveals SIT report

Two days after the allegations of firing in Mamdot area surfaced,a Special Investigation Team found the complaint of Congress MLA Rana Sodhi false and stated that a probe would be ordered against the complainants for levelling false allegations.

There was no firing when SAD and Congress workers reportedly clashed in Mamdot block,and Guru-har-sahai MLA Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi was not threatened by firing shots in air, stated the SIT report,which was revealed by Nirmal Singh Dhillon,IG of Bathinda range,on Friday evening. Hurling of abuses and manhandling was a non-cognizable offence,he added.

The IG further said that the bullet injury on Ranas PA Naseeb Singh Sandhus thigh had been fabricated and the SIT would probe the details.

On May 7,Rana had alleged that his PA had been attacked by Vardev Singh Mann,Guru-har-sahai constituency incharge,and Gursewak Mann alias Cash Mann had shot at him. Later,Rana had complained that while he was on his way to meet Sandhu,both the Mann brothers and Montu Vohra ghearoed his vehicle and fired in the air to threaten him.

IG Dhillon said,Our team recorded statements of Chapati villagers,where Rana alleged the incident took place. Sandhus gunman was also called for a statement. All of them denied firing,but confirmed that abuses were hurled by the SAD leaders.

Regarding Sandhus injury,Dhillon said,As per the statements of the naib tehsildar,DSP and other officers,no firing took place. They were manhandled,following which Sandhus clothes tore. The board of doctors and even ballistic experts stated that the bullet was found in the superficial skin of thigh which indicated that it had been embedded with the help of a hot rod. The black spots on the kurta were not due to discharge of fire arm and physical verification does not show blood stains at the spot. Hence,the complaint is false and a probe will be ordered to investigate who embedded the bullet.

Rana Sodhis version

We were expecting this probe. The lawless state that cannot provide justice to even an elected representative,can do nothing for the citizens. The police have submitted a false report just to save their skin from the ruling alliance.

SAD complaint

SAD leader Jasbir Kaur had also complained that a Congressman had torn her dupatta and misbehaved with her in Mamdot on May 7. IG Dhillon said that even her complaint was found to be false and baseless.

