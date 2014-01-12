‘No decision on Rahul contesting from K’taka seat’

The Congress on Saturday refrained from stating a clear position on Rahul Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha polls from a constituency in Karnataka, as suggested by some speculative reports in recent days.

“As far as the decision of contesting election is concerned, there is a criteria in the Congress and decisions are taken after following a proper procedure,’’ Information And Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said, while reacting at a press conference to a question on whether the Congress vice-president was looking to contest a seat from Karnataka in the 2014 polls.

Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have, in the past, contested from Chikamagalur and Bellary constituencies respectively.

“Today, Rahul spoke in a succinct way and said he wants to create a political atmosphere where the ordinary voter can decide who should be a candidate. This is why the person to be elected must be decided by the people of a constituency. They have to decide,’’ Tewari said.

On whether Rahul will be declared the Congress’s PM candidate, the minister said Congress workers “would like to fight under the leadership of Rahul”. “In so far as strategic decisions are concerned — they are taken by the Congress president after consultation with senior leaders,” he said.

