Nitish Kumar wants ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Vajpayee

Thursday, June 14, 2018
Lauding Vajpayee, Kumar said he had liberal thinking and always respected coalition partners.

By: Press Trust of India | Patna | Updated: December 24, 2014 10:38:48 am
His acrimony for BJP notwithstanding, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday supported the demand for Bharat Ratna for the saffron party’s tallest leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Vajpayeeji should have been bestowed with Bharat Ratna during the UPA government itself. I strongly support Bharat Ratna for him,” he told reporters emerging from the Legislative Council where he is a member now.

atalLauding Vajpayee, Kumar said he had liberal thinking and always respected coalition partners by keeping away divisive agendas of his party.

“His personality and good lessons I learnt under him in the NDA ministry will always have an imprint on me,” Kumar, who served as Railway and then Surface Transport Minister in the NDA rule of Vajpayee, said and expressed good wishes to him on his birthday on December 25.

