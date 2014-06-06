Nine expelled from hostel over beating up of Kashmiri student

Nine students of a reputed private institute in Ghaziabad were expelled on Friday from the institute’s hostel over the alleged beating up of a Kashmiri student few days back.

A 12-member committee of the institute, constituted to probe the matter, took the decision to expel the nine students, including the victim, from the hostel.

“The committee has expelled nine students for Tuesday’s incident. Of the expelled students, three are from Kashmir.

Besides, the institute has also warned two other Kashmiri students of strict action if they are found involved in such practice in future,” said an official of the institute, requesting anonymity.

Asked why the management expelled victim, the official did not give any reason and said that the management has only expelled him from hostel and not the institute.

Police has beefed up security in and around the institute to avoid any untoward incident.

The 22-year-old Kashmiri student, pursuing BCA course in the private institute situated on National Highway 58 near Duhai area, was allegedly beaten up on Tuesday night by a group of seniors when he screamed after suffering an electric shock in the hostel’s washroom.

Following the incident, around 100 Kashmiri students studying at the institute had staged a protest against the assault and demanded strict action against the seniors.

