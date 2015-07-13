Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Mussoorie IAS academy firing: ITBP jawan sent to jail

Mussoorie IAS academy firing: ITBP jawan sent to jail

Chandra Shekhar was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Dehradun on Monday after being brought here from Chandigarh.

By: PTI | Dehradun | Published: July 13, 2015 8:26:32 pm
IAS academy, ITBP jawan, Mussoorie ITBP jawan, ITBP jawan mussoorie, ITBP jawan firing, Indo-Tibetan border police, ITBP firing, Mussoorie, Mussoorie IAS academy, ITBP officer, IAS academy firing An injured ITBP jawan is treated after he was shot at by a colleague at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie on Friday (Source: PTI photo)
Related News

The ITBP jawan who allegedly shot dead a senior and injured another colleague at Mussoorie’s prestigious IAS training academy last week was sent to jail on Monday by a court in Dehradun.

Chandra Shekhar was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Dehradun on Monday after being brought here from Chandigarh, where he had surrendered before the police and was sent to 14 days in judicial custody, Superintendent of Police City Ajay Singh said.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

The assault weapon used in the crime along the ammunition, which he had hidden in Mussoorie, have also been recovered, he said.

Chandra Shekhar had shot dead SI Surendra Lal after a minor tiff with him and injured constable Akhtar Hussain at the academy premises on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now