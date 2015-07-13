Mussoorie IAS academy firing: ITBP jawan sent to jail

The ITBP jawan who allegedly shot dead a senior and injured another colleague at Mussoorie’s prestigious IAS training academy last week was sent to jail on Monday by a court in Dehradun.
Chandra Shekhar was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Dehradun on Monday after being brought here from Chandigarh, where he had surrendered before the police and was sent to 14 days in judicial custody, Superintendent of Police City Ajay Singh said.
- Woman found hanging on UP police station premises
- PM Narendra Modi to visit IAS academy in Mussoorie today
- Search intensified to nab ITBP jawan who shot officer in Mussorie
- In gory incident, ITBP jawan shoots officer at Mussoorie IAS academy
- Women masquerading as IAS trainee held, guard suspended
- Paid Rs 5 lakh bribe to official, says woman after ‘illegal’ stay at IAS academy
The assault weapon used in the crime along the ammunition, which he had hidden in Mussoorie, have also been recovered, he said.
Chandra Shekhar had shot dead SI Surendra Lal after a minor tiff with him and injured constable Akhtar Hussain at the academy premises on Saturday.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App