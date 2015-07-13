Mussoorie IAS academy firing: ITBP jawan sent to jail

An injured ITBP jawan is treated after he was shot at by a colleague at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie on Friday (Source: PTI photo)

The ITBP jawan who allegedly shot dead a senior and injured another colleague at Mussoorie’s prestigious IAS training academy last week was sent to jail on Monday by a court in Dehradun.

Chandra Shekhar was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Dehradun on Monday after being brought here from Chandigarh, where he had surrendered before the police and was sent to 14 days in judicial custody, Superintendent of Police City Ajay Singh said.

The assault weapon used in the crime along the ammunition, which he had hidden in Mussoorie, have also been recovered, he said.

Chandra Shekhar had shot dead SI Surendra Lal after a minor tiff with him and injured constable Akhtar Hussain at the academy premises on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App