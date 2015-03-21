MP police books five under anti-conversion law

MP Police have booked five persons, including four residents of Maharashtra, under its anti-conversion law.

Madhya Pradesh Police have booked five persons, including four residents of Maharashtra, under its anti-conversion law but let off five foreigners whose presence in a village near Prabhat Pattan in Betul district had drawn attention of right-wing activists.

Bajrang Dal activists had approached the police three days ago, alleging that under the guise of prayers at a house in Paval village local villagers were being converted to Christianity in the presence of foreigners. The prayers were on at the house owned by one Kamla Bhumarkar when right-wing activists from Prabhat Pattan and some villagers protested outside and raised slogans against Christianity.

