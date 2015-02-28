Mohan Bhagwat’s comments on Mother Teresa blown out of context: RSS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In the wake of a storm over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats’s controversial remarks on Mother Teresa, RSS national prachar pramukh Manmohan Vaidya Saturday said that Bhagwat’s comments had been “blown out of context”.

“Mohanji Bhagwat’s comments on Mother Teresa were blown out of context. In media only one part of the comment was played. If you go through the entire comment you will get to know the truth,” Vaidya said during an interaction with media persons here.

“There was a programme of free medical treatment for differently-abled people. There was an inauguration programme where Mohanji Bhagwat and former BSF DG Prakash Singh was present during the programme,” he said.

“While speaking, Prakash Singh at first had said that during his service tenure he had seen conversions were made in name of services in the north-east. Then from that context, Mohanji started speaking and a small part of his comment were shown and not the entire part.”

“He never said that Mother Teresa tried to convert those whom she served. If you had heard the entire comment in YouTube you would have known the truth and the real meaning of what he tried to say,” Vaidya said.

He said that those who are opposing RSS are actually afraid of the growth of RSS and are unable to counter the Sangh ideologically.

“Those who are indulging in maligning us as a communal outfit are basically unable to counter us ideologically. So they are accusing us of being a communal outfit,” Vaidya said.

The RSS chief had come under fierce attack from Christian institutions and non-BJP parties for his remarks on Mother Teresa that also reverberated in Parliament where the Opposition sought to target the Government.

Bhagwat had said that conversion to Christianity was the main objective behind Mother Teresa’s service to the poor.

“Mother Teresa’s service would have been good. But it used to have one objective, to convert the person, who was being served, into a Christian,” he said at an event in Bharatpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App